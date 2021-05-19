‘Vampire Academy’ Series Adaptation From Julie Plec & Marguerite MacIntyre Ordered At Peacock

Julie Plec, creator of The Vampire Diaries and spinoff The Originals, has long wanted to adapt YA book series Vampire Academy.

She is now getting the chance after Peacock ordered an adaptation straight-to-series.

The streamer has ordered the ten-episode series, which will be adapted by Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, from Universal Television, where Plec is under an overall deal.

Vampire Academy is a series of books – six in total – from author Richelle Mead. It is a story of romance, friendship, death, sex, and scandal. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter royal vampire society. This serialized drama combines the elegance of aristocratic romance and the supernatural thrills of the vampire genre.

Plec, who is also an exec producer of Roswell, New Mexico and Legacies, will write, exec producer and act as showrunner with MacIntyre, who has written and produced The Originals and was a consulting producer on Legacies, as writer executive producer and co-showrunner.

Vampire Academy is produced by Universal Television with Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayer, Jillian DeFrehn also serving as executive producers.

“When I signed my new deal with Universal Television, they asked what project I had always been dying to make and my immediate answer was Vampire Academy,” said Plec.

I think one day I'll do a Flowers In the Attic mini and a Vampire Academy TV series and all will be right in the world. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) March 20, 2015

“Julie Plec created one of the biggest fan-favorite universes with The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off series The Originals and Legacies, and we are excited to deliver this passionate audience a brand new story on Peacock,” added Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Julie is known for binge-able, enthralling dramas and we know Vampire Academy will keep Peacock viewers right on the edge of their seats.”

“From The Vampire Diaries to The Originals, Julie has mastered captivating audiences with memorable characters, compelling storylines and delicious escapism,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal TV. “Vampire Academy delivers them all. We are very excited to see Julie’s ambitious and creative vision of this distinct world come to life, and can’t wait to share the series with Peacock viewers. I have no doubt fans will love what she’s cooked up.”