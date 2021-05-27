Amazon Studios Takes U.S. & Latin America On ‘Val’, A24 Documentary About Actor Val Kilmer

Amazon Studios has acquired US and Latin American rights to the documentary Val from A24 about Top Gun and The Doors actor Val Kilmer. Amazon will release the doc later this year; A24 controls all remaining global rights.

From directors Leo Scott and Ting Poo, Val includes hours of footage which Kilmer has amassed throughout his career and life from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles from blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone, and Batman Forever.

Kilmer said: “At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could’ve been shipwrecked. I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time? It is unimaginable that this movie actually could’ve ever come to light without the partnership of my dear friends, Leo and Ting, and my producing partners. Tireless hours of editing and endless emotions with each new cut! I couldn’t be more proud to share this with the world!”

This is the first feature in the slate of documentaries and doc-series being produced by A24, whose nonfiction arm is led by Ben Cotner. Producers include Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, TwainMania’s Kilmer, Ali Alborzi and Brad Koepenick, Leo Scott of Cartel Films, and Ting Poo.