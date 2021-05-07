Skip to main content
UTA Signs ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Star Chance Perdomo

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actor Chance Perdomo, best known for his role as Ambrose Spellman in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as well as the BBC drama Killed By My Debt, which earned him a BAFTA TV Award nomination for best leading actor.

Perdomo, who continues to be repped by Identity Agency Group, recently joined the After film franchise as Landon in the forthcoming sequels After We Fell and After Ever Happy. The YA drama is based on Anna Todd’s book series of the same name.

Other credits include Midsomer Murders, Hetty Feather, and Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

