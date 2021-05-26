UTA Taps Monique Francis For Marketing Executive Role

Monique Francis has been hired to serve as an executive on the Client Strategy team of UTA Marketing, the brand consulting division of UTA. Francis, who will report to UTA Marketing Co-Heads Julian Jacobs and David Anderson, will work across the department’s roster of corporate clients on the development of impact-focused marketing initiatives.

Francis has over ten years of experience in advising brands at the intersection of culture, social impact, and entertainment. Before joining UTA, she served as the Co-Head of Content and a Social Impact Executive at CAA Brand Consulting. She led the launch of Music Moments, a free digital album and campaign in support of the Alzheimer’s Association that was made in collaboration with Grammy-awarding winning executive producer, Randall Poster, and artists such as Sting, Brett Eldredge, Anthony Hamilton, and Lee Ann Womack. The campaign was honored with a Shorty Social Good Award.

In addition, Francis is also a founding member of the Social Change Fund, which supports organizations working to dismantle systemic racism, empower communities of color, and sustainably build a fair and equitable society.

“I am thrilled to join UTA and be part of this innovative and growing organization,” said Francis. “UTA Marketing has led forward-thinking and impactful work for an impressive roster of corporate clients, and I’m excited to bring my expertise and support to this team.”

“Monique has an unparalleled reputation for developing programs and partnerships that authentically connect with consumers while driving meaningful change,” said Anderson. “She is well-respected within the entertainment and branding industries, and we are thrilled to welcome her to UTA.”