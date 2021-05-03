UTA Signs ‘Burning’s Jun Jong-seo

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed actress Jun Jong-seo (aka Rachel Jun) in all areas.

Most recently, she was cast as one of the leads in the Korean remake of Money Heist for Netflix. Originating in Spain, the critically acclaimed series quickly became one of the biggest titles for the streamer and one of the most popular non-English series on the platform. Up next, Jun is set to star as the lead in Ana Lily Amirpour’s upcoming feature Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon as ‘Mona Lisa,’ opposite Kate Hudson and Craig Robinson with John Lesher producing.

Previously, she was met with global acclaim after her leading performance in director Lee Chang-dong’s feature Burning, opposite Steven Yeun. The film premiered at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or and received the FIPRESCI prize. It also was selected as South Korea’s entry for “Best Foreign Language Film” at the 91st Academy Awards. Jun will continue to be represented by MY COMPANY in Korea and attorney Stuart Rosenthal at Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.