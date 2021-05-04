UTA Announces More Than 100 Promotions, Largest Number In Agency’s History

UTA on Tuesday announced more than 100 promotions across more than 30 divisions and multiple global offices. The extensive group of elevated employees marks the largest promotions class in UTA’s 30-year history.

The promotions, which encompass employees at all levels of the company, come from departments including Business Affairs, Comedy Touring, Corporate Communications, Corporate Services, Culture & Leadership, Digital Talent, Emerging Platforms, Endorsements & Voiceover, Finance & Accounting, Fine Arts, Growth & Operations, Heartland, Human Resources, Independent Film, Information Technology, IQ, Marketing, Media Rights, Motion Picture Literary, Music, Music Innovations, News & Broadcasting, Production, Speakers, Sports, Talent, Theatre, Television Literary, TV Talent, Unscripted Television, UTA Foundation, Ventures, and Video Games.

The group represents a wide range of backgrounds and experiences across gender and ethnicity. Close to 60% of those promoted identify as women, and more than 35% identify as people of color. Additionally, 90% of those promoted to agent and nearly 80% of those promoted to coordinator started their careers in the Agent Training Program.

“Amid the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the pandemic, having the ability to promote over 100 colleagues is a testament to the perseverance of our UTA family and the continued evolution and expansion of our company,” UTA co-president David Kramer said. “We couldn’t be more proud or grateful for this group’s resilience and innovative thinking in the face of adversity, and we can’t wait to watch them thrive in their new positions.”

The promotions follow a string of key hires in newly created positions. In early 2021 alone, UTA has added Heather Brooks Karatz as EVP Growth and Operations; Jean-Rene Zetrenne as Chief People Officer; Clinton Foy as General Partner, Venture Capital; Danny Barton as Sports Content Executive; and more. Additionally, UTA’s most recent partner class, announced in October 2020, marked the largest in the company’s history.