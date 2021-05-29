US Government UFO Report Using Military Intelligence May Arrive As Soon As Next Week

Finally, the truth may be out there.

The director of National Intelligence and the Secretary of Defense are expected to present an unclassified report to Congress on UFOs in June, with speculation that the eagerly anticipated report could arrive as early as this Tuesday, June 1.

The report from the Director of National Intelligence will be compiled from heretofore classified military files. The focus will be on whether the decades-long rash of experiences and contacts by fighter and commercial pilots, warships and other sources with unexplained phenomena constitute a threat to the US.

No less than former US Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid has recently speculated that UFO parts are in the hands of defense contractors.

The answers contained in the forthcoming report are unlikely to conclude that highly advanced extraterrestrials are the cause, although the report may not entirely rule them out, creating in effect a “soft disclosure.”

In the last year, a trove of US Defense Department videos have appeared. In one released last year, three black-and-white videos taken by Navy aviators showed UFOs in action, with the pilots astonished comments left intact.

In August, the Pentagon formed a task force “to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security. In December of 2020, US Senator Marco Rubio asked for a formal investigation. His request called for an unclassified report on everything government agencies know about UFOs within six months.

Rubio explained his reasoning on TV’s 60 Minutes. “I want us to take it seriously and have a process to take it seriously. I want us to have a process to analyze the data every time it comes in. There [should] be a place where this is cataloged and constantly analyzed until we get some answers. Maybe it has a very simple answer. Maybe it doesn’t.”

Lue Elizondo, a former military intelligence officer who ran the unit called the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, told the Washington Post that the discussions on just what’s in the sky have been serious.

“We are now relying on military and intelligence-collection capabilities to collect the data and then try to interpret the data. This is not a conversation about how grandma saw some lights in the backyard and then people wind up scratching their heads wondering what it was … We’re seeing these things on a daily basis. The longer we keep a lid on it, the more problematic it becomes. It actually works against our interests to keep a cork on this.”