Universal, Mandeville Acquire Untitled Father Daughter Dance Pitch From Black List Scribe Michelle Harper

EXCLUSIVE: In competitive bidding, Universal Pictures has acquired the next project from Michelle Harper, whose first script Tin Roof Rusted made the Black List and was acquired by TriStar.

The new one is under wraps, but it is an untitled father/daughter dance dramedy, sources said.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville will produce. Alex Young of Mandeville will executive produce. Director of Development, Feature Films Gaby McCormick will oversee the project for Mandeville.

Harper graduated in 2014 from New York University and previously worked as a script coordinator for Saturday Night Live and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Executive Vice President of Creative Development Erik Baiers and Director of Production Development Christine Sun will oversee the project for Universal.

Harper is represented by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment.