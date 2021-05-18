Universal Dates Idris Elba Thriller ‘Beast’ For Summer 2022

Universal will be releasing the Baltasar Kormákur directed thriller Beast starring Idris Elba on Aug. 19, 2022. There are no other major studio wide releases currently scheduled for that date.

Elba plays widowed husband and father, Dr Nate Samuels, who with his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator. Samuels returns to South Africa, where he first met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve. But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a lion, a survivor of blood-thirsty poachers who now sees all humans as the enemy, begins stalking them.

Kormákur helmed Uni’s Everest, 2 Guns and Contraband. Will Packer produced Beast with James Lopez, president of Will Packer Productions. Pic is written by Ryan Engle (Rampage, Non-Stop) and is executive produced by Jaime Primak Sullivan and Bernard Bellew.