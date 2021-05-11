Demi Lovato Searches For UFOs In Four-Part Docuseries For Peacock

Pop star Demi Lovato, who recently opened up about her struggles with drugs and sexual abuse in a docuseries for YouTube, is chasing UFOs for her next television project.

Peacock has ordered four-part series Unidentified with Demi Lovato (w/t), which will see the singer, her skeptical best friend Matthew and her sister Dallas attempt to uncover the truth about the UFO phenomena.

While consulting with leading experts, the trio will investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots.

This comes after Lovato revealed on her Instagram page in October that she spent a few days in Joshua Tree with Dr. Steven Greer, who claims to be one of the “world’s foremost authorities on the subject of UFOs, ET intelligence and initiating peaceful contact with ET civilization” and witnessed “the most incredibly profound sightings both in the sky as well as feet away from me.”

“If we were to get 1% of the population to meditate and make contact, we would force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us and change our destructive habits destroying our planet,” she wrote.

It is Lovato’s latest project with the NBCUniversal family; she is starring in and exec producing Hungry, a food-issues comedy that was given a pilot order by NBC.

Unidentified With Demi Lovato is produced by GoodStory Entertainment in association with SB Projects. Lovato will executive produce with Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and Allison Kaye for SB Projects and JD Roth, Adam Greener and Sara Hansemann for GoodStory as well as Andrew Nock also executive produces and is showrunner.

