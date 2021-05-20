‘Ultra City Smiths’: Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat & Tim Meadows Cast In AMC+ Stop-Motion Animated Series

Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Alia Shawkat and Tim Meadows are among the actors joining the voice cast for AMC+’s stop-motion animated series Ultra City Smiths, from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and showrunner Steve Conrad.

Set to debut on AMC+ on July 22, Ultra City Smiths hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home. Bell appears as Donella Pecker, Shepard as Congressman Chris Pecker, Shawkat as Little Grace, and Meadows as Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumb.

Also joining the cast are Terry O’Quinn as Captain Krieger, Debra Winger as Trish McSapphire, Luis Guzmán as Rodrigo Smalls, Julian Barratt as The Most Dangerous Man in the World, Sunita Mani as Detective Jaya Mukherjee, and Tom Waits as The Narrator.

Top row (from left): Tom Waits, Julian Barratt, Luis Guzman; Second row (from left): Sunita Mani, Terry O’Quinn, Debra Winger AMC

This round of voice actors will join previously announced cast members Jimmi Simpson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, John C. Reilly, Bebe Neuwirth, Jason Mantzoukas, Damon Herriman, Melissa Villaseñor, Kurtwood Smith, Tim Heidecker, Chris Conrad and Hana Mae Lee.

The first two episodes of Ultra City Smiths will debut on AMC+ on July 22, with subsequent episodes dropping weekly, every Thursday. The six-episode first season will air on AMC this fall.

AMC Networks today announced the second round of voice casting for its new half-hour, stop-motion, animated baby doll series, Ultra City Smiths, created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace), who serves as showrunner, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords). The first two episodes of the series will premiere on AMC+ on Thursday, July 22 with subsequent episodes dropping weekly, every Thursday.

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich, Eric Towner and Chris Waters serve as executive producers along with Jennifer Scher. Jeff Dieter and Thomas J. Glynn are producers.

In alphabetical order, Julian Barratt is represented by Qvoice Limited; Kristen Bell is represented by CAA and Bailey Brand Management; Luis Guzmán is represented by The Gersh Agency; Sunita Mani is represented by Mosaic, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman; Tim Meadows is represented by Arcieri & Associates Talent Agency, CESD Talent Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners; Terry O’Quinn is represented by Genuine Artists; Alia Shawkat is represented by UTA, MGMT. Entertainment, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark; Dax Shepard is represented by WME and LGNA; Tom Waits is represented by MGMT. Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman; and Debra Winger is represented by The Gersh Agency, Framework Entertainment and Schreck Rose Dapello & Adams.