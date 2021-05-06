Bobby Moynihan & Ron Funches To Host ‘Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide’ Reality Competition Series At NBC, Glides Into Post-Olympics Ceremony Spot

A reality competition series based on classic backyard toy slip and slide is gliding on to NBC.

The network has ordered Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide, which will be hosted by Mr. Mayor star and SNL alum Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches, who has appeared in The Goldbergs and Black-ish.

The ten-part series has also been handed a plum spot on the schedule with its premiere launching on Sunday August 8 immediately following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics. The first episode will air at 10:30pm ET/7:30pm PT and will be followed by the second episode the next night on Monday August 9 at 8pm.

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide is a reality competition take on Wham-O’s iconic 1960s outdoor game, which will see contestants compete in a series of challenges on the gigantic slippery slide.

Featuring pairs of siblings, best friends, couples and co-workers, teams will compete in multiple rounds of games, including Human Pong, Body Bowling, Cornhole and Bocce Fall. The two teams that make it to the final challenge will take on the Big Slipper, a multi-part slide meant for only the bravest and boldest players as it determines who will earn the title of Slip ‘N Slide champion and take home the cash prize.

Ultimate Slip ‘N Slide is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Propagate and Critical Content. Deadline revealed in October that the latter had struck a TV development deal with toy maker Wham-O.

The series is executive produced by Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gregory Lipstone, and Kevin Healey for Propagate, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, Todd Richards, Bruce Kaufman, Shye Sutherland Sharp, Keith Geller and Tina Nicotera Bachmann.

“NBC is proud to be the home of some of the biggest and most outrageous physical competition shows and we’re thrilled to add this larger-than-life version of the classic backyard game to our summer lineup,” said Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “What better way to celebrate all the gold medals from the Olympic Summer Games than to give everyday people the opportunity to soar down an extraordinary 65-foot-tall slippery yellow slide.”

