‘Tyler Perry’s Bruh’ Unveils Season 2 Premiere Date, Trailer, Adds Four Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: BET+ is gearing up for the second season of Tyler Perry’s Bruh. The 19-episode dramedy returns for Season 2 on Thursday, May 27 with three episodes at launch, then moving a to a weekly rollout every Thursday thereafter. Shawn Vaughn (This is 20), Quei Tann (How To Get Away With Murder), Liz Lafontant (The Oval) and Ebony N. Mayo (Star) have been added as recurring cast, joining stars Barry Brewer, Mahdi Cocci, Phillip Mullings Jr., Monti Washington, Chandra Currelley, Candice Renée and Alyssa Goss, who return to reprise their roles. The streamer also released the official trailer for Season 2. You can watch is below.

The debut season of Bruh followed best friends John (Brewer), Tom (Mahdi), Mike (Mullings) and Bill (Washington), four thirty-something year-olds who’ve known each other since college, as they maintain their brother-like relationship while trying to find love and fulfilling careers.

Season two picks up with the bruhs welcoming an old friend to the fold when Tom’s college roommate, Greg, moves to Atlanta to rebuild his life after getting divorced. The crew is finally all back together but will have to fight even harder to keep their brotherhood intact. Bill, still reeling from his apparent loss of Regina, contemplates an out-of-state transfer to find and be with her; she entertains the idea, but Bill gets distracted when an ex re-enters his life. Mike feels he doesn’t need the guys and that he can stand on his own two; he’ll find out just how important his community of friends is when confronted with a dangerous addiction. John still owns the sandwich shop, but realizes it isn’t the lucrative opportunity he hoped for. He continues his journey to achieve career success at the level of the other guys; meeting a woman could elevate his ambition. Tom tries to be the glue to the bruhs. He gives so much attention to his friends, he hasn’t made time for much else; a family member’s health crisis could limit his interactions with the group.

Vaughn recurs as Greg, Tom’s strikingly handsome friend and fellow doctor. Greg develops a wonderful friendship with Tom’s neighbor. Their friendship blossoms into a relationship.

Tann plays Officer Darla Grills. Tom’s attractive neighbor. While conducting an investigation of a neighborhood carjacking, she meets one of the bruhs and sparks fly.

Lafontant plays Natalie, a yoga instructor and also Bill’s ex. Persuaded by Mike that Bill has cancer, she pays an impromptu visit to Bill. The bruhs hope Natalie can take Bill’s mind off Regina and keep him in Atlanta.

Mayo plays Littia. a mixologist at a bar the ‘bruhs’ frequent. Her initial interaction with the ‘bruhs’ is a bit off-putting, but she warms up to one of the guys’ charm and could become a potential love.



Tyler Perry’s Bruh is written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed serves as Executive Producer.