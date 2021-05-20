Tyler Henry Joins Range Media Partners Music Division As Managing Partner

Tyler Henry has joined Range Media Partners as the latest Managing Partner in the rapidly expanding Music division. Managers Charles “CJ” Cook and Phoebe Wang have joined as well. Henry is the highly sought after manager behind artists PARTYNEXTDOOR, Wondagurl, HARV, Los Hendrix, Nonstop da Hitman, Peter Manos, and TikTok super-producer Carneyval, as well as previously having managed social media superstar Cameron Dallas. This announcement comes on the heels of Justin Bieber’s HARV-produced single “Peaches” securing the #1 spot at Top 40 and Rhythm Radio, and follows last week’s news that fellow Range artist Justin Tranter went Diamond-certified for their co-writing on Justin Bieber’s “Sorry.”

The California native began his career early, signing renowned Grammy nominated artist / writer / producer PARTYNEXTDOOR while a student at USC at just 21 years-old. Since then, PARTYNEXTDOOR has received multiple Grammy nominations, over 16 Billion streams as a artist, writer, and producer, signed some of the top producers, and has collaborated with the biggest names in music (Drake, Rihanna, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, Halsey, Calvin Harris, Summer Walker, etc.) In addition to growing his management roster, he expanded his portfolio, co-founding a publishing Joint Venture with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Warner Chappell in 2016, where they signed superstar producer Murda Beatz and G Ry.

He also co-founded a publishing Joint Venture with Wondagurl, Sony/ATV and Cactus Jack in 2020, where they signed upcoming producers London Cyr and Jenius. In 2018, Tyler, his brother Kevin Henry, and Adrian Martinez co-founded the multi-hyphenated creative company, STURDY. It includes a music division (now merged with Range Music), creative studio, production company, and newly announced NFT Marketplace. Henry is also a partner on the executive leadership council of the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), is a mentor for Creative Futures Collective, and helped raise money during the COVID-19 lockdown via STURDY. for organizations including Safe Place for Youth, Afrotectopia, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, and Activation Residency.

Henry will be joined by Cook in the role of Manager & Artist Relations. Prior to starting his career in music, Cook became an active duty member of the Florida Army National Guard where he serves as an aviation operations specialist. To date, the 24-year-old has safely ran 372 Air Missions, and over 1,000 Ground Missions in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom. Since then, Cook has been instrumental in operations for PARTYNEXTDOOR as well as co-managing Grammy-nominated producers HARV and Loshendrix with Henry.

Wang, who is the day-to-day manager to Capitol Records’ Peter Manos and TikTok phenomenon, Carneyval, joins Range Media Partners as a Manager. Her love for music developed during her time as a competitive figure skater on Team USA.