Twitter, Billboard Partner On Real-Time Trending Music Chart; Social Media Platform In Content Deals With NBCUniversal, Refinery29

and Billboard are partnering to create The Billboard Hot Trending, a real-time Billboard Chart powered by the social media giant to showcase the songs being talked about most on the platform and tracking music trends.

The chart, which will refresh every 24 hours, will measure the music conversations dominating Twitter at any given time, the company said Wednesday at its Digital Content NewFronts presentation.

Advertisers will be able to connect to The Billboard Hot Trending through “innovative ad formats that will live on Twitter and across Billboard,” Twitter said, supported with video content, editorial coverage and organic support from top talent.

Twitter also inked a pact with Genius for the show Verified, where artists break down the meaning of their songs line by line.

Other content deals presented to advertisers include one with Refinery29 to showcase Unbothered and Somos, communities for and by Black and Latin women, and with Tastemade, which will launch two new food franchises on the platform, Tastemade Holiday Hotline and Feed For Thought.

In sports, Twitter and Major League Baseball extended an existing relationship to include a two-year partnership bringing live content and real-time highlights around events including the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, MLB at Field of Dreams, Presented by GEICO, and matchups throughout the post-season.

Twitter and NBC Olympics will amplify Tokyo Olympics coverage with original NBC programming including a daily live show, Talkin’ Tokyo from the host city. NBC will host a daily poll allowing fans on Twitter to choose one live look-in to NBC’s primetime broadcasts each night and real-time video highlights throughout each competition day.

The Jack Dorsey led company also expanded deals with NBC Universal News, the NHL, Riot Games and the WNBA.

The NewFronts run this week through Thursday.

Billboard is owned by Deadline’s parent company Penske Media.