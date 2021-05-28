Tulsa, Oklahoma Cancels Its Star-Studded ‘Remember & Rise’ Event On Its Black Wall Street Massacre

The commission behind the centennial memorial of the 1921 Tulsa Black Wall Street massacre said today that its Remember & Rise event set for Monday has been canceled.

John Legend was scheduled to headline the event, with Stacey Abrams as the keynote speaker and CSI: NY and The Good Doctor actor Hill Harper emceeing. The event sponsors claimed it was going to be “nationally televised,” but which network was handling was left vague.

Remember & Rise also had America’s Got Talent Season 15 winner Brandon Leake; Damon Lindelof, producer of HBO’s Watchmen, which was set in Tulsa; and video presentations from national leaders, including former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

The commission cited “unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers” as the reason for the cancellation.

“The Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon’s commemoration event and has determined not to move forward with the event at this time,” according to an email sent to media. “We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year. We apologize for the disappointment and any inconvenience caused to ticketholders; if rescheduled, ticketholders will be notified first.”