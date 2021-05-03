‘Tuca & Bertie’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date on Adult Swim

Adult Swim has slotted Sunday, June 13 for the Season 2 premiere of animated series Tuca & Bertie, featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as the title characters.

Previously on Netflix, Adult Swim picked up the series after it was canceled after its first season by the streamer in 2019.

Created by Lisa Hanawalt, the series revolves around best friends Tuca (Haddish) and Bertie (Wong), who also happen to be full of ghosts. Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he’s driven to the brink of insanity…good thing he’s just a cartoon.

Hanawalt executive produces with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish, and Wong. The series is produced by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company, and the animation is done at ShadowMachine.

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 debuts at 11:30 pm ET/PT June 13 on Adult Swim.