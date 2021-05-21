Trump Era DOJ Secretly Obtained CNN Reporter’s Phone Records, But Journalists Question If Biden Administration Will Condemn Practice

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that the Justice Department intends to meet with media representatives after CNN’s revelation that Donald Trump’s administration secretly obtained phone and email records of one of its reporters.

But Psaki, noting that the action took place during the prior administration, referred questions to the DOJ when asked about the appropriateness of seeking phone records.

“This president is committed strongly to the rights of freedom of the press, as you have seen for decades, and for standing up for the rights of journalists,” she said at Friday’s press briefing.

On Thursday, CNN reported that Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr recently received a letter informing her that prosecutors had obtained her phone records from June 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017. The network reported that an official said that Starr was not the target of the investigation.

Related Story Barry Diller Dubs AT&T's WarnerMedia Sale "The Great Escape," Flays Telco For String Of Business Flops

CNN President Jeff Zucker said that the network “strongly condemns the secret collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment. We are asking for an immediate meeting with the Justice Department for an explanation.”

This is only the latest revelation of actions taken during the Trump administration to try to root out the identity of sources, as the president railed against leaks. The Washington Post disclosed that three of its reporters, all of whom covered the Russian investigation, were informed that the DOJ obtained their phone records for a time period in 2017.

The Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press’ executive director, Bruce Brown, said in a statement, “That a journalist from another news organization had communications records seized by the Trump Justice Department suggests that the last administration’s efforts to intrude into reporter-source relationships and chill newsgathering is more sweeping than we originally thought.”

But he called on the DOJ’s current leadership to “provide a detailed explanation about what exactly happened and why, and how it plans to strengthen protections for the free flow of information to the public.”

At Friday’s briefing, Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration DOJ intended to follow the “Holder model,” referring to Eric Holder, attorney general under President Barack Obama. But she did not elaborate on what that meant, as reporters noted that there were aggressive leak investigations during Holder’s tenure too. In 2013 the Justice Department informed the Associated Press that it secretly obtained phone records from its reporters’ personal phones and other office lines.