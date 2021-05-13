True Royalty TV Launches On Amazon In The U.S. As It Embarks On $28M Investment Push

EXCLUSIVE: True Royalty TV, the streaming service dedicated to documenting the lives of royal families around the world, is rolling out on Amazon Prime Video Channels in the U.S., as it embarks on a new £20 million ($28M) fundraise.

True Royalty launches on Amazon today boasting the latest addition to its originals lineup, Kate: A Young Queen In Waiting, a documentary that examines Kate Middleton’s work during the coronavirus pandemic through the prism of her video calls with schools and hospitals. It is produced by Hewitt/Odyssey.

True Royalty, which is already available on Apple TV, Google Play, and Roku, can be accessed by Amazon Prime Video users for a free seven–day trial before it is billed at $5.99 a month. It is stocked with 450 royal shows, including Harry & Meghan: The Price of Freedom, which examines Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell split from the British royal family.

True Royalty CEO Gregor Angus said the Amazon pick-up is a “big deal” for the streamer, which is looking to grow its subscription base to more than 1M users over the next three to four years. True Royalty is converting between 2,000 and 6,000 subscribers a month, which Angus hopes will rise to up to 15,000 a month with the Amazon distribution.

Recent events, including Prince Harry and Markle’s family rift and Prince Philip’s death, have led to a “massive” increase in interest. It has helped reshape the streamer’s thinking around marketing, leading to a more targeted approach around specific events, such as the Queen’s 95th birthday, when it is lining up original documentary Elizabeth at 95: The Invincible Queen from Spun Gold.

True Royalty is raising £20M of growth capital across 2021 and, now the service is more mature, it is beginning to hold meaningful talks with industry investors. “We’ve proven our cost of acquisition, we’ve proven our conversion, we’ve proven our retention, we’ve proven the appetite. Now it’s about more content and more marketing,” Angus said.