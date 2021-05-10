Tribeca Talks In-Person And Virtual Sessions To Feature Amy Schumer, Guillermo Del Toro, Bradley Cooper & More; Reunion Screenings Include ‘Royal Tenenbaums’, ‘Raging Bull’ & ‘Fargo’

The Tribeca Festival’s lineup of talks and reunion screenings will blend in-person and virtual events, with Amy Schumer, Guillermo del Toro and Bradley Cooper among those on the bill.

Reunion screenings, an increasingly popular draw at the fest in recent years, will celebrate Fargo, Raging Bull, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Five Heartbeats and Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid.

Tribeca’s 20th edition is set for June 9 to June 20 and will be the first major film festival to host in-person events since the coronavirus pandemic took hold in early 2020. The Berlin Film Festival just confirmed a special summer event to be held outdoors during the same June dates in the latest sign of the industry’s recovery from Covid-19.

The “storytellers” section will include Cooper in conversation with del Toro and Schumer in conversation with Emily Ratajkowski. Other tandems will include Mike Jackson and John Legend of Get Lifted Film Company; screenwriter Scott Z. Burns and actor Matthew Rhys; Unorthodox star Shira Haas and actress/comedian Ali Wentworth; and Debbie Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein from the band Blondie.

Another section focused on directors will feature Doug Liman, M. Night Shyamalan and Gina Prince-Bythewood.

Additional Tribeca Talks events include Scott Rechler, CEO and Chairman of RXR Realty, recording two new episodes of his podcast, Recalibrate Reality: The Future of NY, and conversations with Jason Hirschhorn, CEO of REDEF, about the business of entertainment and the future of podcasting.

Reunion/anniversary screenings will tout the 25th anniversary of Fargo, with an in-person discussion with director Joel Coen and stars Frances McDormand and Steve Buscemi.

Other films to be commemorated include Robert Townsend’s The Five Heartbeats and Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums.

A restored version of Raging Bull will screen, along with a pre-recorded conversation with star Robert De Niro and director Martin Scorsese. The Kid, which is marking its 100th anniversary, will be celebrated in a special screening.

“Each year the Tribeca Festival gathers the most esteemed names in film and entertainment for conversations that shine a light on the creative process,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Festival. “This year we are particularly proud that we can once again convene these talented names for in-person conversations as we discuss new ways our world and business is being reshaped and reimagined.”