Planes, Trains And Automobiles: Travelers Still Need Masks, Transportation Security Admin. Says

You no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, the government says. But travelers will still need to be aware of mask restrictions this summer as they increasingly take to the roads and skies.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) extended its face mask mandate on Friday, requiring PPE to be worn in airports, bus stations and train stations and its corresponding travel until Sept. 13. The original mandate had a May 11 expiration date.
If you don’t comply, you could face a penalty of up to $1,500. Travelers under two years old and those with disabilities are exempt.
“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of Covid-19 on public transportation,” said Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator, in a statement.
Fully vaccinated people were recently cleared to travel within the United States, albeit with recommended face masks, hand washing and social distancing. The TSA’s statement claims its mandate “is consistent with this most recent CDC guidance.”
