‘Toxic Avenger’: ‘Zola’ Star Taylour Paige Joins Peter Dinklage In The Legendary Reboot

EXCLUSIVE: Taylour Paige has landed the female lead opposite Peter Dinklage and Jacob Tremblay in Legendary’s new Toxic Avenger movie. Macon Blair is on board to direct.

A contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainment’s successful 1984 low-budget action comedy hit, The Toxic Avenger is steeped in environmental themes and subverts the superhero genre in the vein of Deadpool. When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed. Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz will serve as producers.

The Toxic Avenger became successful after a long run as a midnight movie in New York City, leading to sequels The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV. The property also became a stage musical production, a children’s cartoon TV series and a Marvel comic.

Paige is coming off stellar reviews for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom where she received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She previously starred opposite Matthew McConaughey and Jonathan Majors in White Boy Rick. Paige will next be seen starring in A24’s highly anticipated Janicza Bravo-directed feature, Zola set to release on June 30. She recently wrapped production on both Lena Dunham’s Sharp Stick and Mac & Rita starring opposite Diane Keaton. Paige is repped by CAA, Management 360, and Granderson Des Rochers, LLP.

