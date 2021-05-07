Topic Acquires David White’s New Zealand Comedy ‘This Town’

EXCLUSIVE: First Look Media’s streaming platform Topic has acquired North American rights to David White’s New Zealand-set quirky comedy feature This Town.

Written, directed by and starring White, This Town is about love, murder and finding the one. It features Robyn Malcolm, Alice May Connolly and Rima Te Wiata.

The film follows Sean (White) and Casey (Connolly), a typical budding couple in a small town in New Zealand. They met via an app, one date has led to another, and they are slowly introducing each other to their friends. There is one problem: Sean is widely presumed to have murdered his whole family. While Sean has to deal with a suspicious town, a dogged but bumbling sheriff, and an overzealous tabloid reporter, he wants nothing more than to prove his love to Casey by legally proving his innocence.

Topic will release the film May 20.

“We are thrilled to add David White and his inventive and bold voice to the family of Topic storytellers, who are characterized by their willingness to explore the unexpected in their work,” said Ryan Chanatry, General Manager of Topic. “This Town is a hilarious, heartwarming story that is sure to delight our audience.”

“I am so thrilled that Topic has picked up the rights to This Town,” added White. “After the film’s stunning success down under, we couldn’t be happier that we landed on such a filmmaker-friendly platform to bring it to the North American market.”

Topic will also offer a day-and-date option to order the film on Vimeo On Demand, marking the first time the streaming platform will release a film concurrently through an on-demand portal.

Jennifer Liang, VP Acquisitions at Topic, negotiated the deal with The Film Sales Company. The film is produced by South Pacific Pictures, White Balance Pictures and Sabertooth Films.