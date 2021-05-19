‘Too Hot To Handle’: Netflix Sets June 23 Premiere Date For Season 2

Netflix’s hit reality show Too Hot To Handle will return for Season 2 on June 23.

Deadline first revealed that the show has been greenlit for a second and third season, with Fremantle companies Thames and Talkback producing the two seasons back-to-back at a new location on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Netflix will drop Season 2 in two batches of episodes. The first four will go live on June 23, while the remaining six installments are being lined up for June 30.

The show involves a bunch of singletons being transported to an exotic location where they hope to find love, but there’s a catch — they are forbidden from kissing, canoodling, and self-gratification. Every fumble results in their $100,000 cash prize dropping.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos hailed Too Hot to Handle as its “biggest competition show ever” after the series premiered last April. Executive producers on Season 2 are Amelia Brown, Saul Fearnley, and Ros Coward for Thames; and Jonno Richards for Talkback. Below is a teaser trailer: