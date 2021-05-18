Tony Todd, Tobin Bell, Chelsea Edmundson Starring In Sci-Fi Horror ‘The Bunker’

EXCLUSIVE: Tony Todd (Candyman franchise), Tobin Bell (Saw franchise) and Chelsea Edmundson (Thunder Road) are leading the cast of sci-fi horror The Bunker, which is now shooting in Los Angeles.

Written by Charles Bunce and Brian Hanson and directed by Hanson (The Black String), The Bunker is set during a mysterious alien invasion. A government scientist (Edmundson) is sealed in an underground bunker and must create a bio-weapon to stop the mysterious travelers before they take over Earth.

Producers are Kayli Fortun, Sharif Ibrahim, Kelby Thwaits, Charles Bunce, and Brian Hanson. The production unit has also teamed with the upstart genre consulting firm Blood Oath that includes Aaron B. Koontz and David Guglielmo, who are co-producing.

“We’ve been reading a mountain of scripts, and this one immediately leapt off the page as a fast paced, character driven story within a high concept none of us had seen before. It was the perfect fit for Blood Oath, and with legends Tony Todd and Tobin Bell starring, we believe it will also be a perfect fit for audiences,” said the Blood Oath team in a joint statement.

Todd is represented by Jeffrey Goldberg Management and Defining Artist Agency. Bell is represented by Maverick Artists Agency and Kate Edwards at Grand View Management. Edmundson is repped by John Alcaraz at Vision Entertainment.