‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’: Betty Gabriel Joins Amazon Series In Recasting; Four Others Added For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: Betty Gabriel (Get Out) has been tapped for a major new series regular role in the upcoming third season of Prime Video’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, starring John Krasinski.

Gabriel, who will play Elizabeth Wright, the Chief of Station, replaces Marianne Jean-Baptiste, who was originally tapped for the part last fall. Jean-Baptiste has exited the series over creative differences. Jack Ryan is currently in production on Season 3, and the few scenes Jean-Baptiste had filmed will be reshot with Gabriel.

(L-R) James Cosmo, Peter Guinness, Nina Hoss and Alexej Manvelov Amazon

Also cast as series regulars in Season 3 are James Cosmo (His Dark Materials), Peter Guinness (Cursed), Nina Hoss (Little Sister) and Alexej Manvelov (Before We Die) in the series, a co-production of Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

Season 3 of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds Jack Ryan (Krasinski) on the run and in a race against time. Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive and prevent a massive global conflict. In addition to Krasinski, returning for the third season of the dramatic series are Wendell Pierce as James Greer and Michael Kelly as Mike November.

Cosmo will play Luca, Guinness will portray Petr, Hoss will play Alena and Alexev will portray Alexei.

Jack Ryan is executive produced by Andrew Form, Krasinski, Allyson Seeger, Vaun Wilmott, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay alongside Clancy, Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, Marcy Ross, Mace Neufeld and Carlton Cuse.

Gabriel, best known for her role as Georgina in Jordan Peele’s Oscar-nominated Get Out, co-stars in the Apple limited series Defending Jacob. She can next be seen in Peele’s The Twilight Zone series on Paramount+, and recently wrapped shooting the Netflix limited series Clickbait, in which she stars opposite Zoe Kazan. She’s repped by Untitled Entertainment, ICM Partners, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

BAFTA Scotland award winner Cosmo’s recent credits include BBC/HBO’s His Dark Materials, David MacKenzie’s Outlaw King, The Name of the Rose and A24’s The Hole in the Ground. Film roles include Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, among others. He’s repped by United Agents.

Guinness’ recent film and TV credits include Cursed, Official Secrets with Kiera Knightley, Chernobyl, Catch 22 and Pennyworth. He will be seen playing Lief in the next season of The Girlfriend Experience for Starz. He’s repped by Roxane Vacca Management and James Adams at Schreck Rose Dapello.

Hoss most recently starred in Switzerland’s Oscar entry Little Sister, and she recently won the Best Actress Award at the San Sebastián Film Festival for The Audience. She also recently wrapped production on the BRON Studios period drama series Shadowplay as well as Violence of Action opposite Chris Pine. She’s repped by Anonymous Content, The Artists Partnership and Players Agentur Management.

Manvelov’s credits include the Swedish crime drama Before We Die, as well as roles in Chernobyl, Stockholm Requiem, the Belgian Netflix drama Undercover, Top Dog, The Dying Detective, among others.