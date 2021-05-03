‘Together Together’ Continues Solid Performance At Specialty Box Office; ‘Four Good Days’ Posts Sturdy Premiere

(Interactive chart with estimates below)

Together Together topped the specialty box office for a second week in a row. The Bleecker Street comedy starring Ed Helms broke the million-dollar cume mark this week, hauling a modest $313,000 over the weekend.

Vertical Entertainment’s debut of Four Good Days, starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis, wasn’t too far behind as it drew relatively big audiences averaging $1017 per screen.

The Rodrigo García-directed drama, based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, follows 31-year-old Molly (Kunis) who begs her estranged mother Deb (Close) for help fighting a fierce battle against the demons that have derailed her life. Despite all she has learned over a decade of disappointment, grief, and rage, Deb throws herself into one last attempt to save her beloved daughter from the deadly and merciless grip of heroin addiction.

Four Good Days broke $300K on 298 screens, yielding good sales in some Southern and Midwest theaters.

As the world reflected on the Best Actor upset win for Anthony Hopkins, Sony Picture Classic’s The Father received a slight awards bump as it added $147,231 to its cumulative total. We should see the drama easily break the 2 million mark next week.

Unfortunately, Minari didn’t share the same fate with The Father as the Lee Isaac Chung-directed drama had a significant drop-off from the week prior. The A24 drama added only $80K at the specialty box office.

The specialty box office saw five other premieres this weekend – Vertical Entertainment’s The Resort, Focus Features’ Limbo, indie release The Virtuoso and Percy Vs Goliath, and CMC Pictures’ Cliff Walkers, with the first two flicks almost touching $100K.