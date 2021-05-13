‘To Live & Die In LA’ Podcast Returns With New Missing Persons Case For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Strauss has found a new case.

The former Rolling Stone writer is making a second season of his To Live and Die in LA podcast, which has racked up 50M downloads, and will investigate the 2017 disappearance of Elaine Park in the sophormore of the audio series.

The podcast, produced by Tenderfoot TV in partnership with Audacy’s Cadence13, will launch on May 27. You can listen to a teaser below.

Strauss returns as host to find out what happened to Elaine Park, a 20-year-old woman from Glendale, who went missing in January 2017. Park went to a movie with her ex-boyfriend and slept over at his Calabasas home.

The next morning, surveillance footage shows her leaving his home, but she hasn’t been seen since. Park’s Honda Civic was discovered in Malibu five days later with the doors unlocked, the battery dead, and all of her personal belongings still in the car. Almost five years later, with Park still missing and many unanswered questions remaining, Strauss is turning to the podcast to share details from his investigation and follow new leads in real time, with the hope of uncovering the truth as listeners who may know something share information.

It comes after Strauss and the team helped uncover the truth about the tragic death of aspiring Hollywood actress Adea Shabani in the first season.

The disappearance of Elaine Park predates the disappearance of Adea Shabani by about one year. While Strauss was investigating Adea’s disappearance and death, he was also investigating Elaine’s disappearance. Elaine’s disappearance represents the origin story of To Live and Die in LA, painting a picture of how Neil first met season one investigator Jayden Brant, his journey into true crime, and the woman who first introduced Neil to Elaine’s case, his then-wife, Ingrid De La O.

The pair became obsessed with the case and have teamed up with Incubus guitarist and songwriter Michael Einziger and his wife Ann Marie Simpson, a concert violinist, along with Brant and De La O to find answers, track down leads and uncover revelations in real time. Along the way, they meet various people, including some big names in Hollywood, with unique connections to Elaine’s case.

“It’s my hope that the attention this podcast draws to the case helps bring forward information that will lead to Elaine’s whereabouts. This occurred last season, and the person who called in requested anonymity. That is something we have honored, and will continue to honor for anyone who knows anything that can help further this investigation and provide closure for Elaine’s loved ones,” said Strauss.