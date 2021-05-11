Tina Turner Musical ‘Tina’ Rollin’ Back To Broadway This Fall

The Tony-nominated Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will return to Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Friday, October 8, producers said today.

“I am thrilled that our musical will be reopening on Broadway,” said Turner in a statement. “I remember with such warmth and appreciation the extraordinary welcome I received at our Opening Night. It felt like a homecoming. I know the role my story serves; I hope the retelling of it is inspirational, a reminder of our capacity for resilience and a celebration of our ability to overcome adversity together.”

Turner, who does not perform in the musical, was portrayed on Broadway prior to the pandemic shutdown by current Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren. Casting for the reopening will be announced shortly.

“I always knew that the curtain would rise again on the story of Tina Turner,” said playwright Katori Hall. “This titan, this ground-breaker, this icon has been a beacon for those of us who are artists and those of us who are survivors. It is fitting that during this moment of reckoning and re-shaping our world and industry, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will re-open by affirming the voice of a black woman who never gave up.”

Said producer Tali Pelman, “We are overjoyed at the prospect of opening the doors of the Lunt-Fontanne Theater once more, but to reopen does not mean to return, to resume, to revert. The purpose of theater is to bring people together through story-telling. It has been a year of unfathomable challenges and hardship in America and on Broadway, especially for our BIPOC community. Tina is the essential story for our times, and we are proud to live up to its message with action, as a new chapter commences of a better and more united, diverse, equitable and inclusive Broadway.”

Tina, presented in association with Turner, received its world premiere in April 2018 at London’s Aldwych Theatre, and in March 2019 opened in a German production at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg, and in February 2020 in the Dutch production at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht. A third European production is due to open at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid, Spain in Fall 2021.

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, Tina features choreography by Anthony van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision, additional music and arrangements by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg, orchestrations by Ethan Popp, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates.

The Broadway staging, produced by Stage Entertainment, James L. Nederlander and Pelman, in association with Turner, began previews on October 12, 2019 and officially opened on November 7, 2019. It currently is nominated for 12 Tony Awards.

As with all upcoming Broadway productions, Tina will adhere to Covid safety protocols which could include face coverings and health screenings. Playing schedules may vary from Broadway’s standard eight-performance schedules; check purchase sites for details.

Since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week gave Broadway the go-ahead to reopen in September at 100% capacity, shows including The Phantom of the Opera, Come From Away, Six, Chicago, Mrs. Doubtfire, Clyde’s, Company and Ain’t Too Proud have set Fall 2021 performances, with more announcements expected in coming days.