Timothy Spall Pulls Out Of PBS/BritBox Series ‘Magpie Murders’ & Is Replaced By Tim McMullan; Daniel Mays Joins Cast

Timothy Spall has dropped out of PBS/BritBox crime series Magpie Murders due to a scheduling clash and has been replaced by Tim McMullan (The Serpent). White Lines and Code 404 actor Daniel Mays has also joined the cast.

McMullan will star as the clever and complex detective Atticus Pünd in the six-part series about editor Susan Ryeland (Lesley Manville), who is given an unfinished manuscript of author Alan Conway’s latest novel but has little idea it will change her life.

Magpie Murders is based on Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel of the same name, with the author adapting his own work for the screen. The Full Monty helmer Peter Cattaneo has been set as the director. Other cast includes Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Michael Maloney (The Crown), and Game Of Thrones star Conleth Hill.

Magpie Murders is an Eleventh Hour Films production for Masterpiece and BritBox UK, with Sony Pictures Television distributing worldwide. The show is currently in production and will premiere next year.