Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka & Amanda Gorman Set As 2021 Met Gala Co-Hosts

Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish AP/Instagram

Actor Timothée Chalamet and singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will co-chair this year’s Met Gala along with tennis champ Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced today. The event is set for Monday, Sept. 13, pending government Covid guidelines.

The Met Gala, New York’s annual benefit extravaganza of celebrities and fashionistas, will return live and in person this year to launch a two-part exhibition on American fashion, one of which will include the involvement of various film directors in the staging of the exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Osaka, Gorman AP

Each part of the exhibition – one opening this fall, the other next spring – will get its own gala: The Sept. 13 gala will be a smaller-scale event with Covid protocols, and will launch “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” opening Sept. 18. That part of the exhibition will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the museum’s Costume Institute and, according to the museum, “explore a modern vocabulary of American fashion.”

Next spring’s gala, expected to be on the larger scale of galas past, is set for May 2, 2022, launching the second part of the exhibition titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” opening May 5. Both parts of the exhibition will close Sept. 5, 2022.

In addition to Chalamet, Eilish, Osaka and Gorman serving as co-chairs, the Met has set Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour as the evening’s honorary chairs.

 

