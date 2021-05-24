‘Timewasters’: UK Comedy Series Travels To IMDb TV In The U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: IMDb TV has picked up Timewasters, the British comedy about a jazz band who time travel via a urine-soaked elevator in a dilapidated block of flats.

Amazon’s free streaming service will carry the first two seasons of the now-canceled ITV2 show, which is produced by ITV Studios-backed Big Talk Productions. Endeavor Content distributes the BAFTA-nominated series.

Starring Daniel Lawrence Taylor (Cockroaches) as Nick, Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum) as Jason, Adelayo Adedayo (Skins) as Lauren, and Samson Kayo (Truth Seekers) as Horace, the first season sees the band transported back to 1920s high-society London.

In the second season, the time-traveling quartet are transported to London in the 1950s. Met with strange stares and genuine curiosity in both eras, the group navigates the clash of cultures and social conventions all while exploring worlds that are, at once, both incredibly familiar and painfully foreign.

Timewasters was created and written by Taylor with Barunka O’Shaughnessy (Camping). Executive producers are Big Talk’s Kenton Allen and Matthew Justice, while the director is George Kane.

A U.S. version of the show is currently in the works at ABC, with A Black Lady Sketch Show head writer Lauren Ashley Smith writing and executive producing. The single-camera comedy comes from CBS Studios. ABC is developing the remake of ITV2’s time-traveling jazz comedy as part of its second-cycle development process.