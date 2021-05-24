‘Thoughts Of A Colored Man’ Sets Broadway Opening With Cast To Include Keith David, Dyllón Burnside, Luke James

Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, will begin performances at Broadway’s Golden Theatre on Friday, October 1, opening Sunday, Oct. 31, with an ensemble cast that includes Dyllón Burnside (FX’s Pose), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s upcoming Black Mafia Family), Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi), Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Tristan “Mack” Wilds (HBO’s The Wire), and Keith David (Seven Guitars, OWN’s Greenleaf).

The dates and cast were announced today by producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.

The limited engagement, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will be the first new play on Broadway following the shutdown.

Related Story Broadway Returns: A Complete Roster Of Opening Dates, Venues And How To Buy Tickets

Tickets for the production will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18.

As described by the production: “As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary – together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today’s boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play…This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves.”

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te’La and Brother Kamau, set design by Robert Brill, co-costume design by Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O’Gara, projection design by Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman.

Thoughts of a Colored Man had its world premiere at Syracuse Stage for their 2019-2020 season and transferred to Baltimore Center Stage to finish its regional run. The production will mark the Broadway debuts for both playwright Scott and director Broadnax.