Thomas Mann To Co-Star With Emma Roberts In ‘About Fate’

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Mann has booked a lead role in About Fate, which will see him reunite with his It’s Kind of a Funny Story co-star Emma Roberts. The film was written by Tiffany Paulsen and will be directed by Marius Weisberg.

The romantic comedy tells a tale of two people who believe in love, but seem to never be able to find its true meaning. In a wild twist of events, fate puts each in the other’s path on a stormy New Year’s Eve and comedy and chaos ensue.

Mann has since starred in box office hits such as Project X and Kong: Skull Island as well as the indie darling Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. He will next be seen starring with John Malkovich and Rosa Salazar in The Chariot as well as in Halloween: Kills which will be coming out later this year.

Endeavor Content is handling worldwide sales for About Fate. Filming begins in June in Boston.

