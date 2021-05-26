‘This Is Us’ Takes Ratings Win While ‘NCIS’ Dominates Viewership; Series Dip In Season Enders

In another busy week of season and series finales, NBC’s This Is Us and CBS’ NCIS season codas topped Tuesday night ratings and viewerships.

This Is Us rounded out its penultimate season with a shocking twist and more glimpses into the future of the Pearson family. While the season finale garnered a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and about 5.07 million viewers, it dropped 28% in viewership and five tenths in ratings from its season premiere in October (1.3, 7.07M). The hourlong season finale was up against the FBI: Most Wanted finale (0.5, 5.65M) and ABC’s After Floyd: The Year That Shook The World special (0.3, 1.38M).

NCIS (0,7, 8.50M) had a major night for its season 18 finale, the most-watched show in broadcast primetime, per early Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. The finale saw the exit of longtime series regular Emily Wickersham. While NCIS took the viewership crown, its Tuesday night performance fell from the season premiere in November (0.9, 10.06M).

In the 8-10 p.m. time slot, The Voice (0.7, 6.46M) crowned a new winner in its performance-filled two-hour finale. While the latest cycle saw Adam Levine return to the NBC music competition and musical numbers from guest stars including Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Saweetie and Ben Platt, the episode saw a three tenths drop in ratings and 15% fall in viewership from its Season 19 finale in December (1.0, 7.63M).

Other finales Tuesday evening included Fox’s Game of Talents (0.2, 1.07M) and CBS’ FBI (0.6, 6.92M). There also was the season premiere of Fox’s Rob Lowe-hosted Mental Samurai (0.2, 1.14M) and ABC’s two-hour Mike Tyson: The Knockout special (0.5, 2.60M).