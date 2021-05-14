‘This Is Us’: NBC Execs Explain How Midseason Premiere Will “Honor The Fans,” Tease “Fantastic” Final Chapter

The Pearson saga at the center of Dan Fogelman’s time-skipping drama This is Us will reach its final chapter with season 6. Ahead of the NBC’s final season network bosses Susan Rovner and Frances Berwick celebrated the series and explained its midseason premiere.

“This Is Us will be airing midseason for the first time in its remarkable run. Still the #1 drama on television, This Is Us has obviously been a fan favorite since its very first episode. We know that saying goodbye to the Pearsons is going to be hard enough. So what we wanted to do is honor the fans and get them as close to an uninterrupted run as we could, which is only possible in midseason,” Berwick said.

NBC revealed on Friday that the drama’s final season will return with a midseason premiere back at its traditional 9 p.m. timeslot on Tuesday, preparing viewers for a “largely uninterrupted run” and “big send-off.” During the pre-Upfronts press call on Friday, Rovner shared details about the series’ final season.

The NBC exec said that the final chapter will feature 18 episodes, as previous season have. While she’s unsure when production on This Is Us season six will star, Rovner added that the midseason will help make the send-off “a great event for the fans to enjoy.”

“I think in Dan’s hands, it’s going to be fantastic,” she continued.

Rovner and Berwick’s comments come just days after This Is Us showrunner confirmed, once again, that the family drama will end with its upcoming sixth season, the final under the series’ three-season renewal. Spanning nearly four generations of the Pearson family and multiple eras, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, who won an Emmy for his role, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan. The fifth season, which took on the Black Lives Matter protests and the Covid-19 pandemic, premiered in October 2020. The series remains NBC’s highest-rated entertainment program.

Created and executive produced by Fogelman, This Is Us comes from 20th Television.