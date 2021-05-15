‘This Is Us’ Creator Dan Fogelman Joins Stars Mandy Moore & Susan Kelechi Watson In Responding To Season 6 Ending Announcement; Will “Work Hard To Stick The Landing”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman took to Twitter on Friday, to respond to the news that his hit NBC drama will end with its upcoming sixth season.

“Whoever casually first said ‘All good things must come to an end’ never had to end their favorite thing,” he wrote. “While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We’ll work hard to stick the landing.”

As Fogelman noted in his message, yesterday’s announcement wasn’t exactly news, as he has long discussed his plan to end the show after its sixth season. Still, he clearly knew that NBC’s formal announcement regarding the show’s end would elicit strong emotional reactions—and not just from fans.

“I’m already VERY emotional about my favorite job coming to an end,” actress Mandy Moore wrote in her Instagram story on Friday. “BUT …We have a whole season to wrap things up the way it was always intended.”

Moore, who plays matriarch Rebecca Pearson, also shared Fogelman’s message on her Instagram. “Officially official,” she captioned the post. “One season left of my favorite job. You can bet we will be soaking in every single moment.”

Also responding to the This Is Us announcement was Susan Kelechi Watson, who plays Beth Pearson. “What a ride it’s been…,” the actress tweeted. “What an incredible season to come.”

Debuting in September of 2016, This Is Us is a non-linear family drama centered on a unique set of triplets. Exploring their childhood and their struggles as adults, as well as their relationship with their wonderful parents, the series will reach the end of its fifth season on May 25. Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Jon Huertas and more also star.

Check out the reactions of Fogelman, Moore and Watson below.

Whoever casually first said "All good things must come to an end" never had to end their favorite thing. While sad to have just 1 season left, also grateful to NBC for letting us end the show how, and when, we always intended. We'll work hard to stick the landing. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) May 14, 2021