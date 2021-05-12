‘This Is Us’ Ending With Season 6, Fulfilling Creator Dan Fogelman’s Plan

This is not news yet still a sad development for This Is Us fans. As This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman has confirmed numerous times over the last couple of years, the highly-rated NBC family drama will end with its upcoming sixth season, the final under the series’ current three-season renewal.

Fogelman conceived This Is Us for a six-year run. It was sold to NBC as a six-season show, and its most recent pickup, which goes through next season, had been revealed to be the show’s final one, with the casts’ contracts also ending at that time.

Asked after the Season 4 finale last spring whether his original plan for This Is Us has changed, Fogelman reiterated that the series would end with Season 6 . “That’s when the Pearson story will basically come to a close,” he said.

Spanning multiple generations of the Pearson family and multiple time periods, This Is Us was an instant hit, connecting with viewers and critics and bringing broadcast drama back into the TV awards conversation, landing multiple Drama Series Emmy nominations. Five seasons in, it remains NBC’s highest-rated entertainment program.

Created and executive produced by Fogelman, This Is Us comes from 20th Television. The cast of the series is led by Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, who won an Emmy for his role, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.