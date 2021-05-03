‘Thick House’: The Shade Room Sets Plus-Size Model Search Competition Show On Facebook Watch

EXCLUSIVE: The search is on for the next viral plus-size modeling sensation with The Shade Room’s Thick House.

Set to premiere May 16th at 4 p.m. on Facebook Watch, Thick House sees plus-size America’s Next Top Model cycle 3 contestant Toccara Jones host the competition program. Judges EJ King and fashion blogger and stylist Kelly Augustine will seek out the their winner from a group of seven plus-sized models to help them cultivate a new fan base. The hopeful winners will compete to impress the panel of catwalking judges and special guests, including Glee actress and Dancing with the Stars season 17 winner Amber Riley.

While Thick House seeks out plus-sized modeling talent, Lizzo’s scouting out fuller-figured women to perform alongside her on stage for an unscripted series at Amazon. Thick House is part of Facebook Watch’s We the Culture programming slate, which is aimed at amplifying the voices of Black content creators.

Thick House is produced by Catherine Li, CMO at The Shade Room and Mike Jones, Head of Production at The Shade Room. Founded by Angelica Nwandu, The Shade Room is an Instagram-based Black media company.