Theo James Exits ‘Sanditon’ After Surprise Two-Season Renewal

Theo James, who portrayed Sidney on PBS’ Sanditon, has announced he’s exiting the series following the UK period drama’s surprise two-season renewal.

James revealed the news Friday on social media.

“Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I’ve always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to,” he wrote in the announcement on the show’s official Twitter account. “The broken fairy-tale like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series.”



Sanditon was canceled by British broadcaster ITV back in 2019, but its ratings success on PBS’ Masterpiece prompted a cancellation reversal and a renewal for seasons 2 and 3, announced just yesterday.

Rose Williams will return to play the high-spirited and independent heroine Charlotte Heywood. The series is based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel and was developed by Andrew Davies.

Justin Young, who wrote four episodes of the first season, will develop the new seasons and take the role of lead writer and executive producer. Davies, who originally created the series, will also return to write several episodes and executive produce.



Sanditon is produced by Red Planet Pictures with Belinda Campbell as exec producer alongside Masterpiece’s Susanne Simpson and Chloe Tucker for ITV/BritBox.