‘The Witcher’ Writer Jenny Klein Strikes First-Look Deal With Blumhouse TV, Boards ‘The Thing About Pam’

EXCLUSIVE: The Witcher writer and producer Jenny Klein has found a new home.

Klein, who has also written for Supernatural and Jessica Jones, has struck a one-year first-look deal with Blumhouse Television. She previously worked with Jason Blum’s company on Facebook Watch drama Sacred Lies.

This is Klein’s latest deal after she signed an overall with Amazon Studios in 2019. At the streamer, she was a co-exec producer on Hello Sunshine’s upcoming adaptation of the faux rock memoir Daisy Jones & The Six.

Klein will develop new material for The Good Lord Bird producer and will also serve as an executive producer and writer on Blumhouse’s NBC limited series The Thing About Pam, starring Renee Zellweger and showrun by Jessika Borsiczky.

During her time on the Netflix video game adaptation, Klein also wrote “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher,” which leapt to No. 1 on Billboard’s rock single charts.

“Jenny is an incredibly gifted writer,” Blumhouse Television president Chris McCumber said. “We’re glad to welcome her back into the fold and to be expanding our relationship.”

Added Klein, “Blumhouse produces such mind-bending, provocative television and I couldn’t be more thrilled about this creative partnership.”

Klein is represented by UTA and attorney Robby Koch at Hansen Jacobson.