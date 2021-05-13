‘The Witcher’ Director Charlotte Brändström Joins Amazon’s ‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Series

Charlotte Brändström, whose credits include episodes of The Witcher and the upcoming Jupiter’s Legacy, has signed to direct two episodes of Amazon Studios’ The Lord Of The Rings series.

Brändström joins JA Bayona and British Chinese Director Wayne Che Yip in helming the show, which is now filming in New Zealand. Set thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Swedish-French director Brändström is an International Emmy nominee for Julie, chevalier de Maupin. Her credits also include The Man In The High Castle and Outlander.

“I’m very excited to be guided through Middle-earth by JD’s and Patrick’s vision and immerse myself in the iconic world of J.R.R. Tolkien. It’s a great privilege to be in New Zealand to work with Amazon Studios’ outstanding ensemble of creative talents,” said Brändström.

The series is led by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay; they are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond and Sharon Tal Yguado, co-executive producer Wayne Che Yip, and producer Christopher Newman.