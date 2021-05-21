‘The White House Plumbers’: First-Look At Justin Theroux As G. Gordon Liddy & Woody Harrelson As E. Howard Hunt

HBO has released the first photo of Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy and Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt in The White House Plumbers, its five-part limited series that revisits one of the biggest political scandals in American history, Watergate. You can see the photo below.

The project hails from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel and Frank Rich, and Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad’s The District. The limited series is a co-production between HBO and wiip.

Created and written by Gregory and Huyck and directed by Mandel, The White House Plumbers is based part on public records and the book Integrity by Egil “Bud” Krogh and Matthew Krogh. The series tells the true story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Harrelson), and G. Gordon Liddy (Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they zealously were trying to protect.

Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy, Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt Phill Caruso

Cast also includes Domhnall Gleeson as John Dean, Lena Headey as Dorothy Hunt, Kiernan Shipka as Kevan Hunt, Ike Barinholtz as Jeb Magruder, Yul Vazquez as Bernard “Macho” Barker, David Krumholtz as William O. Bittman, Rich Sommer as Egil “Bud” Krogh, Kim Coates as Frank Sturgis, Liam James as Saint John Hunt, Zoe Levin as Lisa Hunt, Tony Plana as Eugenio “Muscolito” Martinez, Zak Orth as Alfred Baldwin, Nelson Ascencio as Virgilio “Villo” Gonzalez, Tre Ryder as David Hunt, Gary Cole as Mark Felt, Toby Huss as James McCord, John Carroll Lynch as John Mitchell and Kathleen Turner as Dita Beard.

Harrelson and Theroux executive produce with Gregory, Huyck and Mandel; alongside Fleischer and Bernad for The District; and Rich, who has a deal at HBO and exec produces the network’s Emmy-winning drama Succession. Paul Lee, Nne Ebong and Mark Roybal executive produce for wiip, Len Amato for Crash&Salvage. Gregg Fienberg also executive produces.