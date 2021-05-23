The Weeknd, Pop Smoke, Bad Bunny, BTS Dominate At Off-Air Portion Of Billboard Music Awards; Morgan Wallen Excluded From Show Due To Racist Incident

The Weeknd can’t seem to stop the trophies from coming.

Billboard announced winners for 42 categories of their Music Awards prior to their telecast on Sunday. The Weeknd collected 7 awards including Top Male Artist and Top R&B Album among others.

The off-air portion of the Music Awards is used to bestow the majority of accolades since the show will be short-fueled for time due to artist performances. Tonight’s show will feature a bevy of the biggest names in music including Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Doja Cat, SZA, Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Karol G, The Weeknd and more.

The late rapper Pop Smoke won 5 awards in the pre-telecast portion including Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Album.

Latin artist Bad Bunny won 3 (Top Latin Male Artist, Top Latin Album, Top Latin Song).

Kpop group BTS also came away with 3 (Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist).

Country artist Morgan Wallen’s three Billboard awards all came with asterisks today. After it was revealed by TMZ early February of Wallen using the N-word with a group of friends after a night of drinking, dick clark productions and MRC revoked Wallen’s privilege to be included in the show whatsoever. In their statement, DCP said though Wallen is a “finalist this year based on charting… his recent conduct does not align with our core values [and] we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).”

DCP’s statement continued: “It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows.”

See below for the complete list of winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen*

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen*

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Latin Male Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”*

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”

SONG AWARDS

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Top Rock Song: AJR “Bang!”

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”