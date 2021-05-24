The Weeknd Cleans Up 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 10 Wins; Drake Honored With Artist Of The Decade Award

The Weeknd tacked on three more awards during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on NBC, giving him a total of 10 trophies this year.
At tonight’s ceremony the Canadian R&B singer won Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar, Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song and Top R&B Song. His career total now stands at 19 wins.
Drake was conferred the prestigious Artist of the Decade award by Billboard to commemorate his achievements. He holds onto the record for most Billboard Music Award wins of all time. The Canadian rap superstar was joined on stage by his son Adonis, his mother and father, and his closest friends to celebrate.
The evening featured a star-studded lineup of presenters including Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.
Read below for the full list of winners:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist: The Weeknd
Top New Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group: BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake
Top Song Sales Artist: BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS
Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]: Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
Top R&B Album: The Weeknd “After Hours”
Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”
Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”
Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”
Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”
Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga “Chromatica”
Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood “My Gift”
Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Top Selling Song: BTS “Dynamite”
Top Radio Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”
Top R&B Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”
Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”
Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett “I Hope”
Top Rock Song: AJR “Bang!”
Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”
Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”
Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”
Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”
