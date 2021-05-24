Skip to main content
The Weeknd Cleans Up 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 10 Wins; Drake Honored With Artist Of The Decade Award

AP

The Weeknd tacked on three more awards during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on NBC, giving him a total of 10 trophies this year.

At tonight’s ceremony the Canadian R&B singer won Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar, Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song and Top R&B Song. His career total now stands at 19 wins.

Drake was conferred the prestigious Artist of the Decade award by Billboard to commemorate his achievements. He holds onto the record for most Billboard Music Award wins of all time. The Canadian rap superstar was joined on stage by his son Adonis, his mother and father, and his closest friends to celebrate.

The evening featured a star-studded lineup of presenters including Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.

Read below for the full list of winners:

ARTIST AWARDS 

Top Artist: The Weeknd 

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke 

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd 

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift 

Top Duo/Group: BTS 

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift 

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd 

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake 

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS 

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd 

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS 

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd 

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd 

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat 

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke 

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke 

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion 

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen 

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen 

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett 

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line 

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly 

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny 

Top Latin Male Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Bad Bunny 

Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Karol G 

Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]: Eslabón Armado 

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga 

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship 

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West 

 

ALBUM AWARDS 

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” 

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd “After Hours” 

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” 

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album” 

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall” 

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG” 

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga “Chromatica” 

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood “My Gift” 

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1” 

 

SONG AWARDS 

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” 

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” 

Top Selling Song: BTS “Dynamite” 

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” 

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope” 

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights” 

Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR” 

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett “I Hope” 

Top Rock Song: AJR “Bang!” 

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti” 

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” 

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens” 

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood” 

