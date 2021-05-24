The Weeknd Cleans Up 2021 Billboard Music Awards With 10 Wins; Drake Honored With Artist Of The Decade Award

The Weeknd tacked on three more awards during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards on NBC, giving him a total of 10 trophies this year.

At tonight’s ceremony the Canadian R&B singer won Top Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar, Top Male Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist, Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Male Artist, Top R&B Album, Top Radio Song and Top R&B Song. His career total now stands at 19 wins.

Drake was conferred the prestigious Artist of the Decade award by Billboard to commemorate his achievements. He holds onto the record for most Billboard Music Award wins of all time. The Canadian rap superstar was joined on stage by his son Adonis, his mother and father, and his closest friends to celebrate.

The evening featured a star-studded lineup of presenters including Cynthia Erivo, Chelsea Handler, Dixie D’Amelio, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr. and more.

Read below for the full list of winners:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist: The Weeknd

Top New Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group: BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist: Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist: The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist: Drake

Top Song Sales Artist: BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist: The Weeknd

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted): BTS

Top R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist: Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist: Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist: Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group: Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist [NEW CATEGORY]: Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group [NEW CATEGORY]: Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Top Christian Artist: Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top R&B Album: The Weeknd “After Hours”

Top Rap Album: Pop Smoke “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon”

Top Country Album: Morgan Wallen “Dangerous: The Double Album”

Top Rock Album: Machine Gun Kelly “Tickets to My Downfall”

Top Latin Album: Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

Top Dance/Electronic Album: Lady Gaga “Chromatica”

Top Christian Album: Carrie Underwood “My Gift”

Top Gospel Album: Maverick City Music “Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Selling Song: BTS “Dynamite”

Top Radio Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted): Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Top R&B Song: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song: DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Top Country Song: Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Top Rock Song: AJR “Bang!”

Top Latin Song: Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Top Dance/Electronic Song: SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Top Christian Song: Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake “Graves Into Gardens”

Top Gospel Song: Kanye West ft. Travis Scott “Wash Us In The Blood”