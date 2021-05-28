‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’: Robert Palmer Watkins Joins Season 2 Of AMC Spinoff As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Palmer Watkins (General Hospital) is set for a recurring role on the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, the second stand-alone series in AMC’s The Walking Dead franchise.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into new TWD mythology to follow the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other.

Watkins guest-starred in the first season as Lieutenant Frank Newton and his role has been expanded to recurring for Season 2.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple and Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

Watkins’ previous television credits include the role of Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital and the CW’s Cupid’s Match. On the film side, he most recently played the lead role of Jack in Brian Ulrich’s Last Three Days. He’s repped by Rothman/Andrés Entertainment and Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency.