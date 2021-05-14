‘The Voice’ Will Move To One Cycle A Year On NBC

The Voice has traditionally aired two seasons a year in the spring and the fall on NBC.

The long-running singing competition will now be reduced to one cycle a year.

The network announced the plans after revealing the its fall schedule. The Voice will return on Tuesday nights in the fall for its 21st cycle, featuring Ariana Grande as a coach, but will not return in February/March.

Grande will sit alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton for Season 21 of the show.

Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “Going into the 21st cycle in the fall, The Voice remains one of the most popular shows on television and we want to keep it that way. We want to eventize this iconic series. We think The Voice will be on NBC for a very long time to come and we believe the best way to protect the brand, while also superserving fans is to produce one amazing cycle this year.”

The Voice is produced by MGM Television, Warner Bros Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.