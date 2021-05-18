‘The Voice’ Coach Nick Jonas Reveals He Cracked A Rib In Recent Biking Accident

On Monday’s episode of The Voice, coach Nick Jonas revealed that he cracked a rib over the weekend in a biking accident.

Host Carson Daly gave the singer-songwriter and actor a chance to discuss what had happened to him at the start of the night’s show. “I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right,” Jonas said. “[I have a] cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises. I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

Jonas proceeded to joke with rival coach Blake Shelton, asking him not to make him laugh, thereby aggravating his injury.

“You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show. That’s all you’re doing,” Shelton joked, to which Jonas responded, “It was a big, elaborate plan.”

TMZ was the first to break the news of Jonas’s injury late Saturday night and his (brief) hospitalization. Jonas, who has now been with the singing competition series for two nonconsecutive seasons, reportedly injured himself while on set. It remains unclear, though, which project he was working on at the time.