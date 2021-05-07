‘The Valet’: Max Greenfield, Marisol Nichols, Betsy Brandt Join Lionsgate Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Max Greenfield, Marisol Nichols, Betsy Brandt, and legendary Mexican screen and television icon Carmen Salinas are the latest to board the Lionsgate English-language remake of the French hit The Valet, joining stars Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving.

Richard Wong is directing the film, which is currently in production. Weaving stars as Olivia, a movie star who enlists Antonio (Derbez) – a parking valet – to pose as her lover to cover for a relationship with a married man. As a valet, the hard-working Antonio usually flies under the radar but his ruse with Olivia thrusts him into the spotlight and brings him to see himself more clearly than ever before.

Greenfield, from TV’s The Neighborhood and New Girl, will play Vincent Royce, the charming, boyishly handsome business mogul. Nichols, who is known for CW’s Riverdale and appears in Lionsgate’s upcoming film Spiral, will play Isabel, Antonio’s ex who he still carries a torch for.

Related Story Leonine & Lionsgate Close Lucrative Three-Picture Deal For Germany & Austria, Including Eli Roth's 'Borderlands'

Breaking Bad alum Brandt will portray Kathryn Royce, Vincent’s wife. She will soon be seen in Blumhouse horror-thriller Run Sweetheart Run. Salinas, a screen legend with over 110 movies and 30 television series to her credit, will play Cecilia, Antonio’s live-in mother.

Rob Greenberg and Bob Fisher penned the screenplay, which is being produced by Derbez and his producing partner Ben Odell through their 3Pas Studios banner.

“Production has begun and we couldn’t be more excited about the way this cast came together or this story,” said Derbez. “This is a romantic comedy with heart and soul starring some of today’s most talented young actors sharing the screen with a living legend of Mexican cinema.”

Meredith Wieck and Aaron Edmonds are overseeing for Lionsgate.

Greenfield is repped by UTA, Untitled, and Ziffren Brittenham; Nichols by Lady Moon Entertainment; Brandt by Patty Woo Management, TalentWorks, and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.