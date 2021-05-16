‘The Unicorn’ Co-Creator Mike Schiff Shares Sweet Wade-Jill Photo As He & Co-Star Michaela Watkins React To Cancellation

CBS yesterday canceled two sophomore series including The Unicorn, one of the best reviewed broadcast comedy series to debut in the past two years.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The single-camera half-hour, created by Bill Martin, Mike Schiff and Grady Cooper, attracted Walton Goggins in his first ever major role on an ongoing broadcast series. He was surrounded by a strong ensemble that included Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller and Maya Lynne Robinson and equally impressive recurring cast led by Betsy Brandt, Natalie Zea and Sarayu R. Blue.

Following CBS’ decision not to order a third season, Schiff, who executive produced and co-showran the series with Martin, as well as Watkins took to Twitter to thank fans.

“Producers often say they have the best casts in the world, but all the rest are lying – we truly did,” Schiff wrote.

Watkins, who retweeted Schiff’s post, made a joke about the show’s unconventional title.

“Thanks to all who watched The Unicorn even though we didn’t have any actual mono-horned horses on the show,” she said.

Instead, The Unicorn revolved around a tight-knit group of best friends and family who help Wade (Goggins) embrace his “new normal” in the wake of the loss of his wife one year ago.

Since Season 2 finale of The Unicorn aired in March, denying the show’s fans a proper goodbye, Schiff had a consolation prize for them, a wedding photo of Wade and his late wife, Jill.